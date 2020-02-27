Emcor Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ Emcor Group Inc. (EME) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.54.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The construction and maintenance company posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $325.1 million, or $5.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.17 billion.

Emcor Group shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EME