Elbit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) _ Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.64 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period.

Elbit shares have dropped 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

