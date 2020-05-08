El Paso Electric: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

EL PASO, Texas (AP) _ El Paso Electric Co. (EE) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $35.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The El Paso, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $158.6 million in the period.

El Paso Electric shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

