Eastern: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) _ Eastern Co. (EML) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Naugatuck, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 67 cents.

The maker of locks and other security products posted revenue of $60.7 million in the period.

Eastern shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.19, a decrease of 2% in the last 12 months.

