Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/26/2020

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.