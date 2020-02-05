E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $80.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.4 million.

E.l.f. Beauty expects full-year earnings in the range of 55 cents to 59 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $274 million to $277 million.

E.l.f. Beauty shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.27, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ELF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ELF