Dynatrace: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $417.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $129.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.4 million.

