Duluth Holdings: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) _ Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.9 million.

The Mount Horeb, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The clothing and tools supplier posted revenue of $122 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.6 million.

Duluth Holdings expects full-year earnings to be 60 cents to 66 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $610 million to $620 million.

Duluth Holdings shares have fallen 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 66% in the last 12 months.

