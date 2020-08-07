Diversicare Healthcare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 28 cents per share.

The long-term care services provider posted revenue of $118.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.50. A year ago, they were trading at $3.07.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVCR