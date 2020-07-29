Dine Brands: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) _ Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $134.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had a loss of $8.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 92 cents per share.

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $109.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106 million.

Dine Brands shares have declined 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DIN