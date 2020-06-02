Digital Turbine: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $13.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $13.9 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $138.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Digital Turbine said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $50 million.

Digital Turbine shares have fallen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.86, a rise of 86% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS