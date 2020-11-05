Dentsply: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.8 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $894.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $844.8 million.

Dentsply shares have decreased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 7%. The stock has dropped 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY