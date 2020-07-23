Del Taco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) _ Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $576,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $104.6 million in the period.

Del Taco shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.18, a decrease of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TACO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TACO