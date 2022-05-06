New effort races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL, Associated Press May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 9:10 a.m.
1 of13 Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city's last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. AP Show More Show Less
2 of13 A girl looks through the window of a car as her family arrives from Mariupol at the center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
3 of13 Teenagers on bicycles pass a bridge destroyed by shelling near Orihiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
4 of13 A woman receives humanitarian aid at the distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
5 of13 Didenko Ekaterina, 93, from the Ukrainian city of Vuhledar, waits for her daughter as people stay in line for registration at the aid distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
6 of13 A woman walks past tanks of Donetsk People's Republic militia in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
7 of13 Injured Natalia Rudneva, 59, reacts as her son was hospitalised after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of13 A man cooks next to his house in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
9 of13 Men walk past an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
10 of13 People stand in line for registration at the aid distribution center for displaced people in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
11 of13 Workers stand next to a crater after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Andriy Andriyenko/AP Show More Show Less
12 of13 Unexploded shells, grenades and other devices after recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
13 of13 An Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft is seen in the hangar destroyed during recent fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A new international effort raced Friday to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large, even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategic port.
The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for Monday's Victory Day, the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar.
