Datadog: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $131.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Datadog said it expects revenue in the range of $134 million to $136 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $555 million to $565 million.

Datadog shares have risen 48% since the beginning of the year.

