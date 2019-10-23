DNB Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ DNB Financial Corp. (DNBF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

The bank, based in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 66 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $13.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.6 million, missing Street forecasts.

DNB Financial shares have increased 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNBF