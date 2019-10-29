Cummins: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) _ Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $622 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $3.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.83 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.84 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $5.77 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.84 billion.

Cummins shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 21%. The stock has increased 40% in the last 12 months.

