Cumberland: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $918,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.38. A year ago, they were trading at $5.89.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPIX