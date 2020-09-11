Crocs, Zumiez rise; Dave & Buster's, Nikola fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Friday:
Oracle Corp., down 33 cents to $57.
The software maker reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down $3.71 to $84.04.
A surge in subscriptions helped the home fitness company handily beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Zumiez Inc., up $3.25 to $28.44.
The clothing retailer's second-quarter profit blew away analysts' forecasts.
Crocs Inc., up $2.97 to $41.99.
The footwear company gave investors a surprisingly good third-quarter revenue forecast because of growing demand.
Hologic Inc., up $2.12 to $62.04.
The medical diagnostics and imaging company raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.49 to $16.53.
The restaurant and arcade chain reported weak second-quarter revenue as the pandemic and shutdowns crimped business.
Rio Tinto Group, up $3.05 to $63.94.
The CEO will resign after the mining giant destroyed Australian Indigenous sacred sites.
Nikola Corp., down $5.44 to $32.13.
The electric truck maker was accused of fraud by short seller Hindenburg Research, which the company calls a “hit job."