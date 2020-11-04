Crescent Capital: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) on Wednesday reported profit of $38.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 43 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $18.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCAP