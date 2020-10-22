County Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.4 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank that lends to dairy farmers posted revenue of $16.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.3 million, also beating Street forecasts.

County Bancorp shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.40, a decline of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICBK