Costco: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) _ Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.39 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $3.13.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $53.38 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4 billion, or $9.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $166.76 billion.

Costco shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $347, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST