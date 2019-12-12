Costco: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) _ Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $844 million.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $37.04 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.33 billion.

Costco shares have climbed 46% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 26%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $297.34, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COST