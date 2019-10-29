Corvus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 40 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.54. A year ago, they were trading at $7.30.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVS