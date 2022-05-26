Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.
- Trumbull Nature Center celebrates opening of Outdoor Nature’s Classroom
- Trumbull lawyer named to national non-profit public justice post
- SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opens in Westfield mall
- UPDATED — Businesses offer discounts to Trumbull seniors
- Stop & Shop workers approve new contract
- Beer and a hot towel shave: Trumbull barber offers it all
- Teamsters will not cross Stop & Shop picket lines
- UPDATE — Stop & Shop remains closed, no timetable to open
- Rutigliano votes ‘No’ on legal pot sales, bill heads to full House
- Trumbull SeaQuest aquarium on track despite animal abuse questions
Recommended