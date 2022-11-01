Correction: AP-US--Earns-Civitas Resources story

In the headline of a story about the quarterly results of Civitas Inc., published October 31, 2022, and generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press used an outdated name for the company. Bonanza Creek was acquired by Civitas Resources Inc. and the company is now called Civitas.
- Trumbull Nature Center celebrates opening of Outdoor Nature’s Classroom
- Trumbull lawyer named to national non-profit public justice post
- SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium opens in Westfield mall
- UPDATED — Businesses offer discounts to Trumbull seniors
- Stop & Shop workers approve new contract
- Beer and a hot towel shave: Trumbull barber offers it all
- Teamsters will not cross Stop & Shop picket lines
- UPDATE — Stop & Shop remains closed, no timetable to open
- Rutigliano votes ‘No’ on legal pot sales, bill heads to full House
- Trumbull SeaQuest aquarium on track despite animal abuse questions