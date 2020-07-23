CoreLogic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $59 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.02 per share.

The data analytics and business services provider posted revenue of $477.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, CoreLogic said it expects revenue in the range of $485 million to $515 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion.

CoreLogic shares have increased 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.

