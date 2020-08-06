Core-Mark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Core-Mark Holding Co. (CORE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had net income of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The wholesale consumer products distributor posted revenue of $4.26 billion in the period.

Core-Mark expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.42 to $1.59 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.5 billion to $16.8 billion.

Core-Mark shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 20% in the last 12 months.

