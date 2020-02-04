CorVel: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $9.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 50 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $148.1 million in the period.

CorVel shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.

