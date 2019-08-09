ContraFect: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) _ ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Friday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Yonkers, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at 41 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.94.

