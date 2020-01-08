Constellation Brands: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) _ Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $360.4 million.

The Victor, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2 billion.

Constellation Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.45 to $9.55 per share.

Constellation Brands shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.

