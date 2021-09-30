Connecticut casinos unveil first sports betting offerings

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — Daniel LeBlance drove from his home on Thursday in New York City to Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut to place one of the first bets on professional and collegiate level sports teams, now that it's legal in the state.
For LeBlance, it seemed extraordinary how fast sports wagering has gotten up and running, not realizing it has actually taken years of debate in the state's General Assembly and multiple failed attempts by governors to reach Thursday's milestone: when retail bets could be taken at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.