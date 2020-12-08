Conn's: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The retailer posted revenue of $334.2 million in the period.

Conn's shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

