Concho Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.28 billion in its first quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $47.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $922 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.1 billion.

Concho Resources shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $56.72, a decline of 51% in the last 12 months.

