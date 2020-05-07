Con Ed: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $375 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.34 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period.

Con Ed shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $74.07, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

