Community Bank: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) _ Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $39.2 million.

The bank, based in Dewitt, New York, said it had earnings of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $148.4 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Community Bank shares have climbed 9.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

