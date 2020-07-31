Colgate-Palmolive: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $635 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $3.9 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.8 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has risen roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL