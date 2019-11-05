Coherent: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Coherent Inc. (COHR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $624,000.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 89 cents per share.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific uses posted revenue of $335.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.8 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

Coherent shares have risen 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $164.52, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

