Coeur Mining: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $154.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.9 million.

Coeur Mining shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.43, a rise of 79% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDE