CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|711¼
|732¾
|701¼
|725½
|+15¼
|Mar
|723
|743½
|714
|736½
|+14¼
|May
|727½
|746¾
|718¾
|739½
|+12¾
|Jul
|709
|725
|704½
|721½
|+12¼
|Sep
|711
|724½
|708
|723
|+11¾
|Dec
|714½
|729¼
|714½
|728½
|+12
|Mar
|727
|730¾
|724¼
|730¾
|+12¼
|May
|713¾
|722
|713¾
|722
|+12
|Jul
|689¼
|702¾
|689¼
|702¾
|+12¼
|Sep
|700
|701
|700
|701
|+12
|Dec
|703½
|706¾
|703½
|706¾
|+12¼
|Mar
|704
|+12¼
|May
|704
|+12¼
|Jul
|653
|665¼
|653
|665¼
|+13¾
|Est. sales 64,775.
|Wed.'s sales 61,763
|Wed.'s open int 359,197,
|up 566
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|539
|548½
|527¼
|536¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|546¾
|555¾
|535½
|544½
|—2½
|May
|551¼
|560¼
|540¼
|549
|—2¾
|Jul
|550½
|559¼
|540
|549
|—2½
|Sep
|525
|532¾
|517¾
|528
|+2¼
|Dec
|519¼
|525
|513¼
|522¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|526
|532
|521¼
|529½
|+2¾
|May
|534
|534
|529
|532½
|+2¾
|Jul
|530¾
|535¾
|525
|533¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|487
|492½
|487
|492½
|+2¾
|Dec
|476½
|483½
|475½
|480¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|490
|+2¾
|Dec
|449¼
|453¼
|449¼
|453
|+4¼
|Est. sales 178,217.
|Wed.'s sales 165,057
|Wed.'s open int 1,393,267
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|584¼
|587¼
|581½
|582¼
|—2
|Mar
|577¼
|579¾
|572½
|572½
|—3¾
|May
|564½
|—3
|Jul
|553
|553
|550¼
|550¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|475
|475¾
|475
|475¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|463
|—2½
|Mar
|463
|—2½
|May
|463
|—2½
|Jul
|463
|—2½
|Sep
|463
|—2½
|Jul
|463
|—2½
|Sep
|463
|—2½
|Est. sales 385.
|Wed.'s sales 319
|Wed.'s open int 4,718
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1282
|1295
|1249
|1256
|—27¾
|Jan
|1291¾
|1304¼
|1259¼
|1265½
|—28
|Mar
|1297
|1309
|1266
|1272
|—26½
|May
|1302
|1313½
|1273¼
|1278½
|—25½
|Jul
|1304¼
|1315½
|1275¼
|1281¾
|—24
|Aug
|1296½
|1304½
|1270¼
|1275¼
|—21½
|Sep
|1268
|1275½
|1248¾
|1253½
|—15¾
|Nov
|1252
|1262
|1235½
|1243¾
|—10¾
|Jan
|1255¼
|1259½
|1239½
|1245¼
|—9½
|Mar
|1233¼
|1246¾
|1226¼
|1232
|—3¼
|May
|1240
|1241¼
|1226¾
|1230
|Jul
|1240
|1241
|1230¾
|1230¾
|+½
|Aug
|1223¾
|+½
|Sep
|1187¾
|+½
|Nov
|1187¼
|1199
|1178
|1186¼
|+1
|Jul
|1186
|+1
|Nov
|1148
|1150
|1145
|1145
|+3¾
|Est. sales 142,008.
|Wed.'s sales 116,462
|Wed.'s open int 688,820,
|up 2,548
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|57.78
|59.50
|57.40
|58.79
|+1.01
|Dec
|57.83
|59.50
|57.25
|58.69
|+.86
|Jan
|57.82
|59.51
|57.25
|58.55
|+.67
|Mar
|57.75
|59.31
|57.04
|58.27
|+.49
|May
|57.56
|58.98
|56.80
|57.89
|+.33
|Jul
|57.28
|58.57
|56.32
|57.45
|+.18
|Aug
|56.84
|57.88
|55.77
|56.85
|+.10
|Sep
|56.27
|57.21
|55.23
|56.22
|+.06
|Oct
|55.45
|56.78
|55.45
|55.60
|+.08
|Dec
|55.19
|56.47
|54.14
|55.35
|+.09
|Jan
|56.05
|56.12
|55.16
|55.16
|+.10
|Mar
|55.60
|55.95
|54.68
|54.96
|+.12
|May
|55.39
|55.39
|54.83
|54.83
|+.08
|Jul
|55.39
|55.87
|54.84
|54.84
|+.11
|Aug
|54.74
|+.09
|Sep
|54.60
|+.04
|Oct
|54.38
|+.08
|Dec
|54.66
|55.56
|54.40
|54.50
|+.10
|Jul
|54.50
|+.10
|Oct
|54.49
|+.10
|Dec
|54.60
|+.10
|Est. sales 101,851.
|Wed.'s sales 97,965
|Wed.'s open int 384,205,
|up 1,288
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|337.90
|338.20
|325.80
|326.20
|—11.90
|Dec
|341.00
|341.30
|328.30
|328.70
|—12.50
|Jan
|343.50
|343.60
|330.70
|331.00
|—12.60
|Mar
|345.30
|345.50
|333.20
|333.40
|—12.10
|May
|348.50
|348.50
|336.90
|337.10
|—11.40
|Jul
|351.40
|351.40
|340.20
|340.50
|—10.90
|Aug
|351.50
|351.50
|341.00
|341.40
|—9.90
|Sep
|349.90
|349.90
|341.10
|341.30
|—8.30
|Oct
|344.50
|345.30
|339.00
|339.10
|—6.20
|Dec
|345.00
|346.60
|340.10
|340.30
|—5.50
|Jan
|344.90
|345.00
|340.40
|340.40
|—4.70
|Mar
|340.00
|340.00
|337.90
|338.00
|—2.10
|May
|339.00
|339.10
|337.20
|337.70
|—1.40
|Jul
|339.00
|339.10
|339.00
|339.10
|—.70
|Aug
|337.00
|337.40
|337.00
|337.40
|—.20
|Sep
|334.00
|334.60
|334.00
|334.60
|Oct
|334.00
|334.00
|327.40
|327.40
|—.20
|Dec
|329.40
|329.40
|327.40
|327.40
|+2.10
|Jul
|327.40
|+2.10
|Oct
|327.40
|+2.10
|Dec
|327.40
|+2.10
|Est. sales 96,796.
|Wed.'s sales 91,014
|Wed.'s open int 362,410,
|up 295