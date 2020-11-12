https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Close-15722930.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|596¼
|598¾
|587
|588¼
|—9¾
|Mar
|604¾
|606¾
|596
|597¼
|—8¾
|May
|607¼
|608½
|599
|600¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|602¾
|604¼
|596¼
|597¾
|—7
|Sep
|605½
|607
|599½
|600½
|—6¾
|Dec
|613¼
|620
|607¼
|608¼
|—7
|Mar
|620
|620¼
|614¼
|614½
|—7¼
|May
|609¼
|—5½
|Jul
|594
|594½
|590½
|592¼
|—2½
|Sep
|593
|—2¼
|Dec
|599½
|599½
|598½
|598½
|—2¾
|Mar
|594¾
|—2¾
|May
|596¾
|—2½
|Jul
|579¼
|—2½
|Est. sales 177,233.
|Wed.'s sales 220,786
|Wed.'s open int 438,609
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|417¼
|418½
|406¼
|408¼
|—9
|Mar
|426½
|428¼
|416¼
|418¼
|—8¾
|May
|431
|432¾
|421¼
|423
|—8¼
|Jul
|432
|433¾
|423¼
|425¼
|—7
|Sep
|407½
|409½
|401¾
|403¼
|—4¼
|Dec
|405½
|407
|400½
|402½
|—2¾
|Mar
|410¼
|410¼
|406
|407¾
|—2½
|May
|412
|412¼
|409¼
|410
|—1¾
|Jul
|411¾
|414
|409½
|411¼
|—1
|Sep
|390¾
|391
|390½
|390½
|—1¼
|Dec
|393¾
|395¼
|392½
|392¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|403¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|392¾
|392¾
|392½
|392½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 469,464.
|Wed.'s sales 682,911
|Wed.'s open int 1,764,897,
|up 4,577
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|303½
|304¾
|298
|300
|—3¾
|Mar
|308¾
|309¼
|305½
|308½
|May
|307¼
|309¼
|307¼
|309¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|312
|+1¾
|Sep
|290
|+1¼
|Dec
|285¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|293
|+2
|May
|293
|+1¾
|Jul
|293
|+1¾
|Sep
|293
|+1¾
|Jul
|293
|+1¾
|Sep
|293
|+1¾
|Est. sales 628.
|Wed.'s sales 275
|Wed.'s open int 6,011,
|up 39
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1136¼
|1140¾
|1132¼
|1137
|—6¼
|Jan
|1152½
|1154
|1139¾
|1145½
|—7
|Mar
|1152
|1153½
|1139¼
|1144¾
|—6¾
|May
|1149
|1150¾
|1135¼
|1141
|—7¼
|Jul
|1144½
|1146¼
|1131½
|1136
|—8¼
|Aug
|1123
|1126¼
|1115
|1117¾
|—7½
|Sep
|1066½
|1070¾
|1063¾
|1066¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|1032
|1034¼
|1026¾
|1031¼
|—
|¾
|Jan
|1028¼
|1030¾
|1024½
|1028½
|Mar
|1010¼
|1013½
|1007¾
|1011¾
|May
|1005
|1009½
|1003½
|1007¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1006½
|1010¾
|1005¾
|1008
|—1¼
|Aug
|1002
|—1½
|Sep
|985
|+¼
|Nov
|967
|969
|965
|967¾
|+½
|Jul
|980¼
|+½
|Nov
|962½
|+½
|Est. sales 239,890.
|Wed.'s sales 355,181
|Wed.'s open int 919,156
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|37.14
|37.24
|36.67
|37.05
|—.08
|Jan
|37.00
|37.13
|36.53
|36.86
|—.14
|Mar
|36.81
|36.92
|36.34
|36.65
|—.16
|May
|36.56
|36.64
|36.08
|36.42
|—.14
|Jul
|36.19
|36.36
|35.83
|36.15
|—.13
|Aug
|35.54
|35.97
|35.45
|35.69
|—.21
|Sep
|35.05
|35.33
|34.94
|35.18
|—.23
|Oct
|34.59
|34.91
|34.46
|34.70
|—.27
|Dec
|34.88
|34.99
|34.38
|34.62
|—.28
|Jan
|34.49
|—.28
|Mar
|34.36
|34.36
|34.36
|34.36
|—.28
|May
|34.26
|—.28
|Jul
|34.22
|—.28
|Aug
|34.03
|—.24
|Sep
|33.96
|—.26
|Oct
|33.55
|—.49
|Dec
|33.47
|—.53
|Jul
|33.47
|—.53
|Oct
|33.47
|—.53
|Dec
|33.47
|—.53
|Est. sales 139,080.
|Wed.'s sales 185,767
|Wed.'s open int 489,996,
|up 5,389
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|393.50
|394.10
|385.30
|388.10
|—4.60
|Jan
|392.50
|393.10
|385.70
|387.10
|—5.00
|Mar
|387.30
|387.90
|382.10
|382.90
|—4.30
|May
|382.20
|383.10
|377.60
|378.40
|—3.80
|Jul
|378.70
|379.90
|375.40
|375.90
|—2.90
|Aug
|370.60
|370.80
|368.00
|368.70
|—1.90
|Sep
|357.90
|358.40
|356.00
|356.70
|—.80
|Oct
|343.50
|344.30
|342.20
|343.70
|+.50
|Dec
|341.10
|342.90
|340.40
|342.10
|+.60
|Jan
|339.80
|340.20
|339.80
|340.20
|+1.10
|Mar
|332.20
|332.40
|332.20
|332.20
|+1.80
|May
|327.50
|329.90
|327.50
|329.90
|+2.00
|Jul
|330.20
|+2.00
|Aug
|328.60
|+1.80
|Sep
|326.50
|+3.20
|Oct
|321.00
|+3.00
|Dec
|320.60
|+3.80
|Jul
|325.00
|+3.80
|Oct
|325.00
|+3.80
|Dec
|328.30
|+3.80
|Est. sales 124,024.
|Wed.'s sales 170,615
|Wed.'s open int 447,388,
|up 1,183
