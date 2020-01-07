CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 549½ 551 545½ 550¼
May 553½ 554¼ 549¼ 553¼ ½
Jul 556¼ 557½ 552½ 556¼ ¾
Sep 563 564 559½ 563 ¾
Dec 573 574 569¾ 573 ½
Mar 582 582 578 581 ½
May 580½ 581 578¼ 581 ½
Jul 568 569 568 569 ½
Sep 571½ ½
Dec 579½ 580¼ 579 579½ —1½
Mar 585½ —1½
May 585½ —1¼
Jul 579½ —1¼
Est. sales 68,670. Mon.'s sales 83,800
Mon.'s open int 430,753, up 4,562
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 385 385¾ 383½ 384½ ¼
May 391½ 392¼ 389¾ 391½
Jul 397¾ 398¼ 396 397¾ ¼
Sep 397¼ 397½ 395½ 397¼ ¼
Dec 399½ 400¼ 398 400
Mar 409¼ 410 408¼ 410
May 413¾ 414½ 412½ 414½
Jul 416¼ 417¼ 416 417¼
Sep 407½ 408¼ 407½ 408¼
Dec 408¾ 409½ 407¾ 408¾ ½
Mar 416¾ ½
May 416¾ ¼
Jul 424½ ¼
Sep 423 ¼
Dec 416¼
Jul 425¼
Dec 423¾
Est. sales 136,344. Mon.'s sales 160,197
Mon.'s open int 1,489,217
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 295 295 290 293¼ —1
May 289 290¼ 288½ 289¾ —1½
Jul 285 ¾
Sep 273½ —1¾
Dec 267½ —1
Mar 267½ —1
May 267½ —1
Jul 267¾ —1
Sep 267¾ —1
Dec 267¾ —1
Jul 267¾ —1
Sep 267¾ —1
Est. sales 162. Mon.'s sales 153
Mon.'s open int 4,718
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 933½ 935 928¾ 935 +2¼
Mar 944¾ 947½ 937¾ 944 ¾
May 958 961 951¼ 957¼ —1
Jul 970 973¼ 964 969½ —1
Aug 974¼ 976¾ 968 973¼ —1¼
Sep 972 974 966 971 ¾
Nov 973½ 976½ 968½ 973½ ½
Jan 978 980¼ 973½ 978½
Mar 972¼ 973¾ 967 972¼
May 971¾ 973 966½ 971¾
Jul 974½ 976¼ 971 975½
Aug 972½
Sep 961¼
Nov 955 957¼ 953½ 957 +2½
Jan 957 +2½
Mar 957 +2½
May 957 +2½
Jul 966¾ +2½
Aug 966¾ +2½
Sep 966¾ +2½
Nov 960¾ +2½
Jul 960¾ +2½
Nov 959¾ +2½
Est. sales 126,920. Mon.'s sales 150,611
Mon.'s open int 719,043
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jan 34.28 34.46 34.20 34.46 +.22
Mar 34.52 34.78 34.44 34.74 +.22
May 34.83 35.08 34.76 35.04 +.21
Jul 35.18 35.39 35.07 35.36 +.21
Aug 35.28 35.44 35.16 35.42 +.21
Sep 35.38 35.54 35.29 35.51 +.21
Oct 35.43 35.58 35.41 35.57 +.20
Dec 35.58 35.79 35.50 35.76 +.19
Jan 35.91 35.91 35.67 35.88 +.15
Mar 35.70 35.89 35.66 35.85 +.16
May 35.80 35.87 35.66 35.84 +.14
Jul 35.74 35.89 35.74 35.89 +.15
Aug 35.90 +.14
Sep 35.89 +.14
Oct 35.48 +.17
Dec 35.60 +.18
Jan 35.60 +.18
Mar 35.60 +.18
May 35.60 +.18
Jul 35.60 +.18
Aug 35.60 +.18
Sep 35.60 +.18
Oct 35.60 +.18
Dec 35.60 +.18
Jul 35.60 +.18
Oct 35.60 +.18
Dec 35.60 +.18
Est. sales 94,730. Mon.'s sales 99,720
Mon.'s open int 515,336, up 2,414
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jan 297.80 297.80 295.70 296.40 —1.30
Mar 302.80 304.00 300.40 301.30 —1.60
May 306.90 308.00 304.40 305.50 —1.40
Jul 310.80 311.90 308.50 309.90 —.90
Aug 312.70 313.10 310.10 311.30 —.90
Sep 313.40 313.70 310.80 311.90 —1.00
Oct 312.70 312.80 310.60 311.80 —1.00
Dec 314.50 315.20 312.40 313.70 —.80
Jan 314.50 314.60 312.40 313.50 —.70
Mar 313.30 313.50 311.10 312.60 —.70
May 312.50 313.00 310.80 312.10 —.50
Jul 314.20 314.20 312.20 313.00 —.70
Aug 309.50 309.90 308.90 309.90 —1.20
Sep 305.40 308.00 305.40 307.00 —1.80
Oct 305.00 306.20 305.00 306.20 —2.20
Dec 306.00 307.70 306.00 307.70 —1.20
Jan 307.70 —1.20
Mar 307.70 —1.20
May 307.70 —1.20
Jul 307.70 —1.20
Aug 307.70 —1.20
Sep 307.70 —1.20
Oct 307.70 —1.20
Dec 307.70 —1.20
Jul 307.70 —1.20
Oct 307.70 —1.20
Dec 307.70 —1.20
Est. sales 77,179. Mon.'s sales 74,904
Mon.'s open int 439,292, up 4