CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|549½
|551
|545½
|550¼
|+¼
|May
|553½
|554¼
|549¼
|553¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|556¼
|557½
|552½
|556¼
|—
|¾
|Sep
|563
|564
|559½
|563
|—
|¾
|Dec
|573
|574
|569¾
|573
|—
|½
|Mar
|582
|582
|578
|581
|—
|½
|May
|580½
|581
|578¼
|581
|—
|½
|Jul
|568
|569
|568
|569
|—
|½
|Sep
|571½
|—
|½
|Dec
|579½
|580¼
|579
|579½
|—1½
|Mar
|585½
|—1½
|May
|585½
|—1¼
|Jul
|579½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 68,670.
|Mon.'s sales 83,800
|Mon.'s open int 430,753,
|up 4,562
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|385
|385¾
|383½
|384½
|—
|¼
|May
|391½
|392¼
|389¾
|391½
|Jul
|397¾
|398¼
|396
|397¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|397¼
|397½
|395½
|397¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|399½
|400¼
|398
|400
|Mar
|409¼
|410
|408¼
|410
|May
|413¾
|414½
|412½
|414½
|+¼
|Jul
|416¼
|417¼
|416
|417¼
|+¼
|Sep
|407½
|408¼
|407½
|408¼
|+¼
|Dec
|408¾
|409½
|407¾
|408¾
|—
|½
|Mar
|416¾
|—
|½
|May
|416¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|424½
|—
|¼
|Sep
|423
|—
|¼
|Dec
|416¼
|Jul
|425¼
|Dec
|423¾
|Est. sales 136,344.
|Mon.'s sales 160,197
|Mon.'s open int 1,489,217
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|295
|295
|290
|293¼
|—1
|May
|289
|290¼
|288½
|289¾
|—1½
|Jul
|285
|—
|¾
|Sep
|273½
|—1¾
|Dec
|267½
|—1
|Mar
|267½
|—1
|May
|267½
|—1
|Jul
|267¾
|—1
|Sep
|267¾
|—1
|Dec
|267¾
|—1
|Jul
|267¾
|—1
|Sep
|267¾
|—1
|Est. sales 162.
|Mon.'s sales 153
|Mon.'s open int 4,718
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|933½
|935
|928¾
|935
|+2¼
|Mar
|944¾
|947½
|937¾
|944
|—
|¾
|May
|958
|961
|951¼
|957¼
|—1
|Jul
|970
|973¼
|964
|969½
|—1
|Aug
|974¼
|976¾
|968
|973¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|972
|974
|966
|971
|—
|¾
|Nov
|973½
|976½
|968½
|973½
|—
|½
|Jan
|978
|980¼
|973½
|978½
|Mar
|972¼
|973¾
|967
|972¼
|May
|971¾
|973
|966½
|971¾
|+½
|Jul
|974½
|976¼
|971
|975½
|+¾
|Aug
|972½
|+¾
|Sep
|961¼
|+¾
|Nov
|955
|957¼
|953½
|957
|+2½
|Jan
|957
|+2½
|Mar
|957
|+2½
|May
|957
|+2½
|Jul
|966¾
|+2½
|Aug
|966¾
|+2½
|Sep
|966¾
|+2½
|Nov
|960¾
|+2½
|Jul
|960¾
|+2½
|Nov
|959¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 126,920.
|Mon.'s sales 150,611
|Mon.'s open int 719,043
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|34.28
|34.46
|34.20
|34.46
|+.22
|Mar
|34.52
|34.78
|34.44
|34.74
|+.22
|May
|34.83
|35.08
|34.76
|35.04
|+.21
|Jul
|35.18
|35.39
|35.07
|35.36
|+.21
|Aug
|35.28
|35.44
|35.16
|35.42
|+.21
|Sep
|35.38
|35.54
|35.29
|35.51
|+.21
|Oct
|35.43
|35.58
|35.41
|35.57
|+.20
|Dec
|35.58
|35.79
|35.50
|35.76
|+.19
|Jan
|35.91
|35.91
|35.67
|35.88
|+.15
|Mar
|35.70
|35.89
|35.66
|35.85
|+.16
|May
|35.80
|35.87
|35.66
|35.84
|+.14
|Jul
|35.74
|35.89
|35.74
|35.89
|+.15
|Aug
|35.90
|+.14
|Sep
|35.89
|+.14
|Oct
|35.48
|+.17
|Dec
|35.60
|+.18
|Jan
|35.60
|+.18
|Mar
|35.60
|+.18
|May
|35.60
|+.18
|Jul
|35.60
|+.18
|Aug
|35.60
|+.18
|Sep
|35.60
|+.18
|Oct
|35.60
|+.18
|Dec
|35.60
|+.18
|Jul
|35.60
|+.18
|Oct
|35.60
|+.18
|Dec
|35.60
|+.18
|Est. sales 94,730.
|Mon.'s sales 99,720
|Mon.'s open int 515,336,
|up 2,414
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|297.80
|297.80
|295.70
|296.40
|—1.30
|Mar
|302.80
|304.00
|300.40
|301.30
|—1.60
|May
|306.90
|308.00
|304.40
|305.50
|—1.40
|Jul
|310.80
|311.90
|308.50
|309.90
|—.90
|Aug
|312.70
|313.10
|310.10
|311.30
|—.90
|Sep
|313.40
|313.70
|310.80
|311.90
|—1.00
|Oct
|312.70
|312.80
|310.60
|311.80
|—1.00
|Dec
|314.50
|315.20
|312.40
|313.70
|—.80
|Jan
|314.50
|314.60
|312.40
|313.50
|—.70
|Mar
|313.30
|313.50
|311.10
|312.60
|—.70
|May
|312.50
|313.00
|310.80
|312.10
|—.50
|Jul
|314.20
|314.20
|312.20
|313.00
|—.70
|Aug
|309.50
|309.90
|308.90
|309.90
|—1.20
|Sep
|305.40
|308.00
|305.40
|307.00
|—1.80
|Oct
|305.00
|306.20
|305.00
|306.20
|—2.20
|Dec
|306.00
|307.70
|306.00
|307.70
|—1.20
|Jan
|307.70
|—1.20
|Mar
|307.70
|—1.20
|May
|307.70
|—1.20
|Jul
|307.70
|—1.20
|Aug
|307.70
|—1.20
|Sep
|307.70
|—1.20
|Oct
|307.70
|—1.20
|Dec
|307.70
|—1.20
|Jul
|307.70
|—1.20
|Oct
|307.70
|—1.20
|Dec
|307.70
|—1.20
|Est. sales 77,179.
|Mon.'s sales 74,904
|Mon.'s open int 439,292,
|up 4
