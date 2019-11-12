https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Close-14829276.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|506¼
|517¼
|505¼
|517
|+11¼
|Mar
|510½
|522¼
|509½
|521¾
|+11¼
|May
|515½
|527
|515
|526½
|+11
|Jul
|520
|530½
|519¼
|530¼
|+10½
|Sep
|527½
|537¾
|527
|537¼
|+9¾
|Dec
|539¼
|549¼
|538¾
|548¾
|+9½
|Mar
|555¼
|556½
|555¼
|556½
|+8½
|May
|554¾
|+7½
|Jul
|544¾
|547¾
|544¾
|547¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|552
|+6¾
|Dec
|560¾
|562¾
|560¾
|562¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|566
|+5¾
|May
|566
|+6
|Jul
|566
|+5¾
|Est. sales 153,811.
|Mon.'s sales 1,633,538
|Mon.'s open int 412,486
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|373½
|378
|372¾
|377¾
|+4½
|Mar
|382¼
|386¾
|381½
|386½
|+4½
|May
|388¾
|392¾
|388
|392¾
|+4
|Jul
|395
|398¾
|394¼
|398¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|393
|395¼
|392¾
|395¼
|+2½
|Dec
|398½
|400
|397¾
|400
|+2
|Mar
|408¾
|409¾
|407¾
|409¾
|+1½
|May
|414
|414¾
|413¾
|414¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|417½
|418
|416¾
|418
|+1
|Sep
|406¾
|+½
|Dec
|409½
|410¼
|409
|410
|+1
|Jul
|425¾
|426¼
|425¾
|426¼
|+1
|Dec
|416
|Est. sales 437,864.
|Mon.'s sales 445,812
|Mon.'s open int 1,610,205,
|up 9,026
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|313
|314
|306½
|307¾
|—4½
|Mar
|308
|308
|302
|304¼
|—3¾
|May
|304
|304
|301¾
|303¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|300½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|290¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|298
|—1¼
|Mar
|298
|—1¼
|May
|298
|—1¼
|Jul
|298
|—1¼
|Sep
|298
|—1¼
|Jul
|298
|—1¼
|Sep
|298
|—1¼
|Est. sales 933.
|Mon.'s sales 1,117
|Mon.'s open int 7,030,
|up 104
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|906
|909¼
|905
|905¾
|+¾
|Jan
|916½
|920
|915
|917
|Mar
|930½
|933¼
|928¼
|930¼
|—
|¼
|May
|942
|945½
|940½
|942¾
|Jul
|952¾
|956¼
|951¼
|953¾
|+¼
|Aug
|957½
|959¾
|955¼
|957¼
|Sep
|955½
|956¼
|953¾
|954¾
|+¼
|Nov
|957¼
|959¾
|955¼
|957¼
|+¼
|Jan
|961¼
|963½
|959¼
|961
|—
|¼
|Mar
|957½
|958
|954¾
|956
|—
|¾
|May
|955
|957¼
|954¼
|955¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|960
|960
|958½
|958½
|—1
|Aug
|957½
|—1
|Sep
|941
|—1
|Nov
|940¼
|943¼
|940¼
|941¼
|—1
|Jul
|951
|—1
|Nov
|941
|—1
|Est. sales 127,596.
|Mon.'s sales 200,999
|Mon.'s open int 738,073,
|up 7,225
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|31.40
|31.48
|30.88
|31.03
|—.39
|Jan
|31.60
|31.68
|31.10
|31.23
|—.39
|Mar
|31.85
|31.93
|31.38
|31.51
|—.38
|May
|32.18
|32.23
|31.70
|31.82
|—.37
|Jul
|32.45
|32.52
|31.99
|32.11
|—.35
|Aug
|32.54
|32.56
|32.07
|32.17
|—.35
|Sep
|32.57
|32.61
|32.11
|32.23
|—.34
|Oct
|32.59
|32.59
|32.15
|32.22
|—.35
|Dec
|32.71
|32.74
|32.28
|32.36
|—.34
|Jan
|32.42
|32.48
|32.41
|32.48
|—.33
|Mar
|32.53
|32.66
|32.52
|32.60
|—.32
|May
|32.77
|—.32
|Jul
|32.99
|—.33
|Aug
|33.10
|—.33
|Sep
|33.18
|—.33
|Oct
|32.95
|—.33
|Dec
|33.05
|—.33
|Jul
|33.05
|—.33
|Oct
|33.05
|—.33
|Dec
|33.05
|—.33
|Est. sales 161,161.
|Mon.'s sales 157,858
|Mon.'s open int 544,921
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|300.60
|303.20
|300.50
|302.30
|+1.70
|Jan
|302.70
|305.20
|302.50
|304.40
|+1.70
|Mar
|305.90
|308.40
|305.60
|307.60
|+1.90
|May
|309.00
|311.60
|308.70
|310.70
|+1.90
|Jul
|312.50
|314.90
|312.30
|314.10
|+1.70
|Aug
|313.80
|316.10
|313.40
|315.30
|+1.80
|Sep
|314.80
|316.40
|313.80
|315.90
|+1.60
|Oct
|314.80
|317.00
|314.80
|316.00
|+1.70
|Dec
|316.50
|318.60
|316.40
|317.70
|+1.60
|Jan
|317.40
|317.50
|317.30
|317.50
|+1.40
|Mar
|315.40
|315.40
|314.80
|314.90
|+1.10
|May
|313.90
|+1.10
|Jul
|314.60
|+1.30
|Aug
|313.80
|+1.30
|Sep
|312.80
|+1.30
|Oct
|311.70
|+1.30
|Dec
|309.90
|+1.20
|Jul
|309.90
|+1.20
|Oct
|309.90
|+1.20
|Dec
|309.90
|+1.20
|Est. sales 148,375.
|Mon.'s sales 134,914
|Mon.'s open int 426,686,
|up 2,049
