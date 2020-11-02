Clorox: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Clorox Co. (CLX) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $415 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $3.22.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings to be $7.70 to $7.95 per share.

Clorox shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 1%. The stock has risen 40% in the last 12 months.

