Clean Harbors: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.2 million.

The Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $871 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $884.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $97.7 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.41 billion.

Clean Harbors shares have declined almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

