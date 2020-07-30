Cigna: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Cigna Corp. (CI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.75 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $4.73. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $5.81 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.05 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $39.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.21 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.66 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings in the range of $18 to $18.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $154 billion to $156 billion.

Cigna shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 1%. The stock has risen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

