Chipotle: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72.4 million.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $2.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.74 per share.

The Mexican food chain posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

Chipotle shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $885.44, a climb of 68% in the last 12 months.

