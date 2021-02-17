China steps up online controls with new rule for bloggers HUIZHONG WU and FU TING, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 2:54 a.m.
1 of3 Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browse their smartphones inside a subway train in Beijing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. China's internet watchdog is cracking down further on online speech, issuing a new requirement that bloggers and influencers have a license before they can publish on certain topics. The rule from the Cyberspace Administration of China that goes into effect later this month is shrinking an already highly limited space for discourse amid heavy censorship of sensitive topics and any perceived criticism of the ruling Communist Party. Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus use their smartphones as they walk through Ditan Park in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. China's internet watchdog is cracking down further on online speech, issuing a new requirement that bloggers and influencers have a government-approved credential before they can publish on certain topics. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Travelers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus use their smartphones as they wait outside the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. China's internet watchdog is cracking down further on online speech, issuing a new requirement that bloggers and influencers have a government-approved credential before they can publish on certain topics. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on one of China's leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers. But recently, he said in a post, the Weibo site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues.
“As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31.
Written By
HUIZHONG WU and FU TING