China accuses India of targeting Chinese imports after clash

A Bharatiya Janata Party activist burns a photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in Jammu, India, Wednesday, July.1, 2020. Indian TikTok users awoke Tuesday to a notice from the popular short-video app saying their data would be transferred to an Irish subsidiary, a response to India's ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. The quick workaround showed the ban was largely symbolic since the apps can't be automatically erased from devices where they are already downloaded, and is a response to a border clash with China where 20 Indian soldiers died earlier this month, digital experts said.

BEIJING (AP) — China accused India on Thursday of improperly disrupting activity by Chinese companies in the midst of tensions over a border clash.

Asked about news reports that both countries were tightening import controls, a Commerce Ministry spokesman denied Beijing had taken any action against Indian goods.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, accused India had taken unspecified improper action.

“India’s relevant practices violate relevant World Trade Organization rules," Gao said, according to the official China News Service. Gao expressed hope “India would immediately correct the discriminatory practices against China and Chinese enterprises.”