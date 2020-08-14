China XD: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALIAN, China (AP) _ China XD Plastics Co. (CXDC) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dalian, China-based company said it had profit of 26 cents.

The maker of plastics used in automobiles posted revenue of $283.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.16. A year ago, they were trading at $2.03.

